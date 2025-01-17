FUCHS And Dumarey Group Launch Market-Ready Hydrogen Engine Lubricant



EQS-Media / 17.01.2025 / 11:55 CET/CEST

Mannheim, January 17, 2025 – The FUCHS Group, which operates globally in the lubricants industry, and the Dumarey Group, world leader in propulsion solutions for the automotive industry, are excited to announce that the lubricant for hydrogen internal combustion engines is now ready for market. This achievement is the result of a strategic collaboration that started in 2021, focused on advancing sustainable powertrain technologies through the development of specific lubricant formulations. Moreover, the collaboration has led to the creation of leading-edge lubricants for E-axle reducers. Carsten Meyer, Executive Vice President Mining Division & OEM Division of FUCHS SE said, "We are excited to continue our collaboration with DUMAREY on the field of future propulsion systems. Our innovative lubricants are engineered to meet the unique specification of hydrogen engines and electric powertrains, ensuring optimal performance and contributing to the future of mobility and power generation." Pierpaolo Antonioli, Chief Technology Officer of Dumarey Group, commenting on the announcement,“Cooperating with FUCHS allowed us to push the boundaries of what is possible in sustainable automotive technology and has been a key contributor to DUMAREY commitment to enable sustainable mobility for all, developing leading edge hydrogen and electrical propulsion solutions.” This collaboration underscores the commitment of both FUCHS and DUMAREY to driving innovation and sustainability in the automotive industry setting new standards for performance and environmental responsibility in powertrain technologies. Furthermore, the new development complements the already existing comprehensive FUCHS portfolio for new mobility applications and solutions.

FUCHS SE

Public Relations

Einsteinstraße 11

68169 Mannheim

Telefon +49 621 3802-1104

E-Mail: ...

The following information can be accessed via the Internet: Image and video material:



About Dumarey Group

The Dumarey Group is an independent provider specializing in the development, integration, and production of cutting-edge propulsion systems, including transmissions and engines. With extensive expertise in engineering, manufacturing, and technological integration, backed by proven methods and processes, Dumarey Group delivers comprehensive "turnkey" solutions tailored to industry needs. Its product portfolio encompasses the design of advanced propulsion systems, state-of-the-art control technologies, transmissions for passenger and commercial vehicles, injectors, after-treatment technologies, kinetic energy recovery systems, and second-life battery solutions. The company operates across seven locations in Europe and Asia, employing around 3,000 people and generating annual revenues of approximately 1 billion euros. Founded in 1983, the Dumarey Group was known as PUNCH until September 2023. Learn more at

About FUCHS

Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's largest independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering almost every industry and application. Today, the company's 6,200 employees in over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both sustainably and efficiently. To live up to this claim, FUCHS thinks in terms of perfection, not merely standards. When developing individual solutions, FUCHS enters into an intensive customer dialogue – acting as an experienced consultant, innovative problem solver and reliable team partner. In 2023, the high-tech company generated revenue of EUR 3.5 billion with 33 production sites and 55 operating companies.

End of Media Release



Issuer: FUCHS SE

Key word(s): Automobile

17.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: FUCHS SE Einsteinstraße 11 68169 Mannheim Germany Phone: +49 (0)621 / 3802-0 Fax: +49 (0)621 / 3802-7190 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A3E5D64, DE000A3E5D56 WKN: A3E5D6, A3E5D5 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2070113



End of News EQS Media