Delhi Police Arrest Two In Murder Of Bawana Industrial Area Association President

New Delhi, Jan 17 (KNN) Two men have been apprehended by the Delhi Crime Branch in connection with the murder of Rajan Lamba, president of the Bawana Industrial Area Association, following a month-long investigation. The occurred on Wednesday, marking the culmination of an extensive manhunt across multiple districts.

The case began when Vineet Lamba reported his father Rajan Lamba, 69, missing on December 2 after he failed to return home the previous evening. The victim's body was subsequently discovered in a factory within the Bawana industrial complex, concealed in a sack, reported The Indian Express.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sanjay Kumar Sain confirmed that the deceased was last traced to a factory owned by one of the suspects, Sher Singh.

The investigation revealed a financial dispute as the primary motive for the crime. According to police officials, Sher Singh, 45, from Bulandshahr, and his nephew Harish, 24, from Uttam Nagar in Delhi, had purchased a plastic moulding dye machine from Lamba for Rs 3 lakh two years ago.

The arrangement involved monthly instalment payments, which Singh eventually defaulted on while also refusing to return the equipment.

On December 1, the situation escalated when Lamba visited Singh's factory to demand the return of the machine. Police reports indicate that Singh and his nephew allegedly lured Lamba into the premises and attacked him with an iron rod.

After the assault, they concealed his body in a plastic sack within the factory. Though they initially planned to incinerate both the body and Lamba's vehicle to eliminate evidence, they abandoned this scheme and instead disposed of his car and personal effects in an isolated area of Narela before fleeing to Uttar Pradesh.

The breakthrough in the case came on January 15, when the Crime Branch team, following multiple raids across Uttar Pradesh, arrested Harish in Bulandshahr. Singh was apprehended later the same day in Uttam Nagar, Delhi, bringing the month-long investigation to a close.

