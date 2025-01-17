Cryptonewsbreaks WAGMI Miami Returns For Its 11Th Year

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) WAGMI Miami , the flagship event for blockchain and Web3 innovators, is set to return to the James L. Knight Center on Jan. 21-24, 2025, coinciding with Miami Blockchain Week. Hosted by the North American founders, WAGMI Miami draws visionaries, leaders and pioneers for a transformative experience featuring dynamic keynotes, engaging workshops and unparalleled networking opportunities. Short for“We're All Gonna Make It,” the WAGMI event series stands as a symbol of optimism in the face of volatility of the and signals a belief in the industry's potential.

“We are thrilled to continue fostering innovation and collaboration within the blockchain community,” said founder Moe Levin.“Our journey since launching this conference series in 2012 has been remarkable. Together with our dedicated attendees, sponsors and partners that return year after year, we are shaping the future of finance – one connection, one insight and one experience at a time.”

About WAGMI Miami

WAGMI Miami embodies innovation and community in the blockchain and DeFi space. With a mission to build knowledge, foster connections and create unforgettable experiences, WAGMI Miami empowers individuals and organizations to thrive in the digital economy. To learn more about the conference and participation opportunities, visit

.

