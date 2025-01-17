Basebet ($BBT), A Blockchain-Powered Betting Platform, Listed On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform, listed and debuted Basebet ($BBT) for all BitMart users on January 17, 2025. The $BBT/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 9:00(UTC).







What is Basebet ($BBT) ?

Basebet ($BBT) is the utility token of Basebet, a decentralized platform that is transforming the crypto betting and casino industry. Designed to power the Basebet ecosystem, $BBT provides a range of exclusive benefits, such as cashback, staking rewards, and much more. Basebet offers an unparalleled gaming experience, with the largest collection of slots, the most extensive sports markets, and the most comprehensive live sports coverage across any blockchain. The platform ensures fairness and security through the use of smart contracts, providing a smooth and trustworthy betting experience for users.

Backed by a growing, revenue-generating business, $BBT is supported by 20% of Basebet's profits, which are reinvested to ensure the token's long-term sustainability and value for its holders. With a total supply of 1 billion $BBT, the platform aims to deliver continuous value and rewards to the community. As Basebet continues to expand, it seeks to redefine the future of blockchain-based gaming by offering transparency, security, and rewards to players worldwide.

Why is Basebet ($BBT) ?

Basebet ($BBT) exists to redefine the online betting experience through the power of blockchain technology. The platform seeks to solve common problems in traditional casinos and sportsbooks, such as fraud, slow payouts, and lack of transparency. By using blockchain and smart contracts, Basebet ensures that all bets are fair, secure, and processed quickly, eliminating intermediaries and guaranteeing a seamless experience for users. This innovation creates a trustless environment where users can place bets with confidence, knowing that the system is transparent and tamper-proof. Basebet ($BBT) is also backed by a growing, revenue-generating business, with 20% of its profits reinvested into supporting the token, ensuring its long-term sustainability and value for token holders.

Basebet's utility token, $BBT, plays a crucial role in powering the platform, offering users exclusive benefits such as cashback, staking rewards, and governance rights. The token's value is supported by the platform's revenue and growing user base, making it a solid choice for investors and crypto enthusiasts. In addition to its secure and transparent betting environment, Basebet offers one of the most extensive selections of games, including the largest slot collection and the most comprehensive sports markets in the crypto casino space. By choosing Basebet, users gain access to a dynamic, rewarding ecosystem that sets new standards for decentralized online betting.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko , BitMart currently offers 1,400+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion.

To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download the BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About Basebet ($BBT)

– Token Name: Basebet

– Token Symbol: $BBT

– Token Type: SOL

– Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 $BBT

