The Home Depot Foundation Increases Southern California Wildfire Relief Commitment To $3 Million

ATLANTA, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot Foundation is committing an additional $2 million to support immediate disaster relief and long-term recovery needs in Southern California communities impacted by wildfires, increasing its initial

to $3 million after further conversations with on-the-ground nonprofit partners revealed the scope of the damage as rebuilding efforts begin.

The Home Depot Foundation's $3 million commitment includes:



$2 million to disaster response nonprofit partners, such as Team Rubicon, World Central Kitchen and Convoy of Hope, among others, to support immediate relief needs as well as long-term recovery efforts. $1 million to our Path to Pro efforts to help fill the skilled labor gap as communities rebuild.

"Rebuilding will require skilled workers in construction, an industry that is already understaffed," said Erin Izen, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation. "With tens of thousands of structures and many of The Home Depot's associates and customers impacted by the fires, it's important that we address the immediate needs of communities while also ensuring they are equipped to rebuild."

Since the wildfires began spreading earlier this month, stores have donated water, masks and other essential supplies to local nonprofits and individuals in need. Team Rubicon, a national partner of the Foundation and veteran-led humanitarian organization, has been using The Home Depot store in Simi Valley as a rally point to deploy hundreds of volunteers and resources to the Oak Park community, which was part of the mandatory evacuation zone. Team Rubicon is also assisting survivors across the Los Angeles area with educational materials and much-needed supplies.



"We have thousands of volunteers in the greater metro Los Angeles area, which is growing by the day," said Team Rubicon CEO Art delaCruz. "Because of The Home Depot Foundation's initial investment in our organization in 2012, and its continued support of Team Rubicon, that volunteer force has grown exponentially and we're able to provide more relief and recovery services for natural disasters like this."

The Home Depot's employee assistance fund, The Homer Fund, has also activated its emergency grant program to ensure associates who have lost their homes or are under mandatory evacuations have access to safe housing, clothes, food and other essentials.

About The Home Depot Foundation



The Home Depot Foundation , a nonprofit supported by The Home Depot (NYSE:

HD ), works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, support communities impacted by natural disasters and train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than

$550 million

in veteran causes and improved more than 65,000 veteran homes and facilities. The Foundation has pledged to invest

$750 million

in veteran causes by 2030 and

$50 million

in training the next generation of skilled tradespeople through the Path to Pro program by 2028. To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation visit

HomeDepotFoundation



Twitter

@HomeDepotFound

Facebook



Instagram

@HomeDepotFoundation.

About Path to Pro

In the U.S., there are more than 400,000 open construction jobs today, a number that is only growing. Through the Path to Pro Program , The Home Depot Foundation offers free training opportunities and scholarships to introduce youth, underserved communities and separating U.S. military servicemembers to meaningful careers in plumbing, carpentry, electrical and HVAC. Additionally, The Home Depot connects skilled tradespeople to construction job openings and offers free, virtual classes on careers in the trades. For more information, visit PathtoPro .

SOURCE The Home Depot Foundation

