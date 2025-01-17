Pullman Porter Museum Starts Year-Long Celebration Of Its 30 Years And The BSCP's 100Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Congressman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) is being honored by the National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum with the "Gentle Warrior Award."

Pullman Porter Museum Kicks off Year-long Celebration in Conjunction with the 100-year Anniversary of the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters (BSCP) Union

- Dr. Lyn HughesCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Chicago's Pullman Porter Museum Kicks off Year-long Celebration with its 30th Anniversary in Conjunction with the 100-year Anniversary of the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters (BSCP) UnionThe National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum (NAPRPPM) has launched and will lead a yearlong celebratory campaign with its two annual signature events -- the Museum Founding Anniversary with the A. Philip Randolph“Gentle Warrior Awards” and the 100th Anniversary of the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters (BSCP) with“Honoring the Brotherhood” event.“As we approach these significant anniversaries, we reflect on the enduring impact of the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters and the ongoing mission of the museum to educate and inspire future generations,” said Museum Founder Dr. Lyn Hughes.On Saturday, February 22, 2025, the museum will celebrate its 30th Anniversary with the Annual A. Philip Randolph Gentle Warrior Awards, a Black-Tie Gala fundraiser. This event will be held at the Wintrust Grand Banking Hall, located at 231 S. LaSalle Street in Chicago, Illinois from 5:00 - 10:00 PM (CST). The event's celebrity hosts from ABC7 News Chicago will be Val Warner and Hosea Sanders. The posh red-carpet affair will also feature a performance by jazz legend Gerald Albright.“Honoring the Brotherhood” began in August 2005 with honorees Tavis Smiley, Media Personality and Dr. Addie Wyatt, Labor Powerhouse. The event will take place August 25, 2025, within the boundaries of the Pullman National Historical Park District where the museum is located. For the first time ever, the Pullman Museum is inviting its partners, The National Park Service (NPS) and the Historic Pullman Foundation (HPF) to join in a collaboration and celebration of these two significant milestones in African American labor history.Founded in 1925, the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters (BSCP) holds a pivotal place in American labor history established 100 years ago, as the first Black labor union in America to be chartered under the American Federation Labor (AFL). Organized and co-founded by A. Philip Randolph and a group of dedicated porters, the BSCP fought tirelessly for the rights and dignity of its members, who endured harsh working conditions and discrimination. The union's formation marked a significant step towards the advancement of labor, civil rights and equity for African Americans.“While the job of a porter was viewed by some as menial, their work ethic, perseverance and self-discipline provided what would become the foundation of the Black middle class,” said Hughes.The National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum, founded in 1995, stands as the only formally established Black Labor History Museum in the nation that bears their names. The museum has promoted this compelling legacy while providing ongoing inspiration of strong cultural pride to the next generation, not only in Chicago, but nationally.The awards Gala has three categories -- the A. Philip Randolph Gentle Warrior Award, the Change Agent Award, and inaugural category Descendants of Distinction.The 2025 Honorees include April Verrett, who was elected the first Black President of SEIU, the 2nd-largest union in America, U.S. Congressman, Hakeem Jeffries (D- NY), Public Relations and Communications Maven Michelle Flowers of Flowers Communications, and posthumously, William Bill Lucy, founding member of CBTU and former President Emeritus of AFSCME.This year's Change Agent Awardees include Kevin McLaughlin, Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the Mid America Carpenters, Bernardo Gomez, Chairman of the City of Chicago's first-ever Disability Employee Resource Group, and the Black McDonald's Operators Association (BMOA).The Descendants of Distinction honorees include Cook County, IL Commissioner Donna Miller and fashion phenom Barbara Bates, who are both proud descendants of members of the BSCP.“The legacy of the Pullman porters became fertile ground for generations of successful descendants of African American professionals including doctors, lawyers, engineers, businessmen and women, and public servants, and it all started with the influence and leadership of a young New York organizer A. Philip Randolph,” added Hughes.For more information, visit .###

