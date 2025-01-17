Carolina Shoes And Super Shoes Team Up To Support Unhoused Veterans With Stepping Up For Veterans Campaign

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This campaign emphasizes the shared commitment of Carolina Shoes and Super Shoes to giving back to the community, particularly to those who have served our country. Every purchase of Carolina's durable, dependable footwear will directly contribute to ensuring a veteran has access to a hot meal and the support they deserve.

"We are thrilled to continue our close partnership with Harvest912 and support them through one of our key retailers," said Rae Ellen Stoddard, Director of Marketing of Carolina Shoes. "We are proud to give back to such an incredible organization that makes a difference in the lives of so many people."

To promote the campaign, participating retail stores will feature eye-catching in-store signage, employees will also receive campaign-branded t-shirts and stickers to help spread awareness among customers. Additionally, a dedicated landing page with campaign details will be accessible via QR codes on the in-store signage.

"Supporting our veterans is more than a cause; it's a responsibility," said Renee Gullace, Marketing Director of Super Shoes. "This campaign is our way of showing gratitude and standing beside those who've served our nation."

Both Carolina and Super Shoes will amplify the campaign through email marketing, social media, and a press release to encourage widespread participation. Shoppers are invited to join the cause by visiting their nearest retailer or learning more online via the QR code.

About Carolina Shoes

Carolina Shoes specializes in high-quality footwear designed for durability and comfort in demanding environments. A trusted name in workwear, Carolina is committed to supporting hardworking individuals and the communities they serve.

About Super Shoes

Super Shoes is a retailer throughout the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic US. Stocking over 200 brands, Super Shoes carries footwear and apparel for every member of the family spanning the work, medical, casual, athletic, comfort and fashion categories.

SOURCE Carolina Shoes and Super Shoes