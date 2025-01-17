Extech Announces 4Th Annual Extech Open On February 12Th Event For Construction Professionals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 4th Annual Extech Open is set to take place on February 12th, 2025, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, NJ. professionals from across the region are invited to this premier event that offers exclusive deals, networking opportunities, and professional development.This year's Extech Open will feature special one-day-only savings of up to 50% off on a wide range of products from some of the most trusted brands in the construction industry.Event Highlights:.Special Savings: Up to 50% off on top products used every day in the construction industry..Networking Opportunities: Connect with industry peers, suppliers, and experts..Professional Development: Access to continuing education classes designed to enhance your knowledge and skills.Registration Options:.Extech Open Attendee (Free): Individual registration includes access to the event, networking opportunities, continuing education classes, and exclusive savings..Extech Open Attendee + Annual Landscape Seminar ($30.00): Attend the Landscape Seminar from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, offering recertification course credits and a chance to gain valuable industry insights.Seminar Credits Available:oCORE: 2 creditso1A: 2 creditso3A: 2 creditso3B: 4 creditso6B: 4 creditso8C: 4 creditsoPP2: 2 creditsoProFACT: 2 creditsAgenda Includes:.8:00 AM: Pesticide Regulations, Best Practices, Hazard Warnings, and Plan Development.9:00 AM: Turfgrass Diseases and Management.11:15 AM: Managing Key Pests, Weeds, and Diseases in Cool Season Turf – Integrated Pest Management.1:15 PM: Regulatory Challenges Facing Glyphosate in the Non-Crop Landscape Industry.2:15 PM: Open Discussion and Q&A(Seminar Snow Date: Thursday, February 20th. Location TBD)Continuing Education classes being held throughout the day include:.8:30 - 9:30 AM: Designing Rooftop Pedestal Deck & Overlay Applications with Slabs.8:30 - 9:30 AM: Repair and Protection of Concrete with Sika Corporation.10:00 - 11:00 AM: Permeable Interlocking Concrete Paver Installer Course.10:00 - 11:00 AM: Pedestal Installation Using Profilitec Uptec Systems.10:00 - 11:00 AM: Factory Pre Blended Mortar for Masonry Adhered Veneer and Setting Beds.11:30 AM - 12:30 PM: Managing Condensation Water Intrusion & Energy in the Real World.11:30 AM - 12:30 PM: Through-Wall Flashings and Transition Membranes: Selection and InstallationRegister today for the Extech Open by visiting Extech Building's Registration Page .About Extech Building MaterialsExtech Building Materials is a leading provider of innovative solutions for the construction and building materials industry. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Extech continues to serve the needs of professionals through its comprehensive range of products, services, and educational opportunities.

