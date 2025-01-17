Rocked And Impel Partner To Launch Automotive's First AI Certification Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Certification will establish standards for knowledge and skills in applying AI to automotive retailing

- Devin Daly, Co-Founder and CEO, ImpelFORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA AND SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RockED , the leading mobile sales enablement for the automotive industry, announced today that it is partnering with Impel , the global leader in Automotive AI solutions, to launch the industry's first standardized AI certification. The Automotive AI certification program will arm dealership employees and workers throughout the industry with practical knowledge designed to help them work collaboratively with AI technology across critical dealership functions, including sales, service, merchandising and marketing. Certified learners will gain highly marketable skills, positioning them as leaders in the rapidly evolving automotive retailing landscape. Rigorous testing standards will be used to ensure that certificate holders demonstrate proficiency in understanding and applying automotive AI technology in a dealership setting.The announcement of an industry-wide certification program comes at a time when more than half of dealership executives are considering incorporating AI solutions (source: CDK 2024 AI in Automotive survey). Repetitive tasks are being automated, and staff are being augmented with new technology capabilities, requiring dealers to rethink traditional workflows and processes. As a result, team members are being asked to take on new roles and reallocate time and effort to more strategic, higher value activities. To support these shifts, training and upskilling are becoming critical needs for both dealers and their employees.“This partnership with Impel, and the launch of an industry-wide AI certification program, represents a transformative step for automotive retailing,” said Matthias Stoever, CEO at RockED.“By bringing together Impel's deep automotive AI expertise with RockED's innovative learning and development approach, we'll be able to upskill the workforce and advance the careers of thousands of dealership employees. This is exactly why RockED was founded, and I look forward to working with Impel to make a meaningful impact on the industry as a whole.”The Automotive AI certification program will feature an estimated 70 microlearning Guides, aimed at preparing dealership employees for success in working alongside AI technology. Each Guide will contain highly actionable content delivered via bite-sized videos designed to create an interactive and engaging learning environment. Managers and staff will be able to track progress and access content at any time through the RockEd mobile app learning platform. To further amplify the value of this certification, RockED and Impel are introducing digital completion badges and achievement certificates that learners can display on social platforms, email signatures and resumes. These badges will highlight employee expertise, add transferable skills to their professional career transcripts, and improve career opportunities in an industry increasingly shaped by advanced technologies.As part of the partnership, Impel will also work with RockED to develop and deliver a customized training program for Impel AI customers, including practical tips and best practices for leveraging the Impel AI platform to optimize processes and performance.“Contrary to what some people have feared, AI isn't going to lead to job loss but rather create new, more meaningful opportunities for knowledge workers in the automotive industry,” said Devin Daly, Co-Founder and CEO at Impel.“There is a growing belief that the employees most likely to benefit over the next 10 years are those that embrace the changing nature of work by learning to effectively work alongside AI technology. This partnership is designed to do just that, and we are thrilled to be working with RockED to prepare workers to thrive in an AI-enabled future.”About RockEDRockED is the leading mobile sales enablement platform revolutionizing learning and development for the advancement of sales and service in the automotive industry. RockED delivers engaging, micro-learning experiences through short-form video content, gamification, and certifications. Focused on equipping dealership teams with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving industry, RockED empowers the workforce to drive exceptional customer experiences and business growth. For more information, visit .About ImpelImpel offers automotive dealers, OEMs, and third-party marketplaces the industry's most advanced AI Operating System. The company's end-to-end omnichannel solution leverages proprietary consumer behavioral data and generative conversational AI technology to deliver hyper-personalized sales, marketing, and service experiences at every touchpoint of the customer lifecycle. Impel's fully integrated automotive retail platform works seamlessly with all major website, inventory, CRM, and DMS platforms. To learn more about Impel, visit .

