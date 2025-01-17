Balfour Capital Group Announces Exceptional 2024 Performance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Steve Alain Lawrence -Balfour CapitalYVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From the desk of Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief OfficerIn a year marked by volatility, uncertainty, and geopolitical challenges, Balfour Capital Group is proud to announce the impressive results of its flagship investment strategies, underscoring the resilience and expertise of our team.The Discretionary Trading Program Fund, which adopts a multi-market approach spanning energy, commodities, indices, ETFs, and more, achieved a remarkable annual return of 59.8% in 2024. Over the past six years, this fund has maintained a stellar track record, delivering cumulative returns of 33.25%, and over the last four years, it has achieved an outstanding 53.04%.Our firm manages over $400 million in Assets Under Management (AUM) and diversifies its global footprint with over 180 active investment advisors. Our clients include High Net Worth Investors, Endowments, and Pension Funds, providing tailored strategies that align with their financial goals. Through our comprehensive approach, we enable the public to truly align themselves with institutional money, creating pathways for broader participation in sophisticated investment opportunities.The Discretionary Trading Program Fund provides accessibility through a minimum engagement term of 120 days and a 60-day notice period for redemptions, making it a flexible entry point for investors. This structure, combined with its proven ability to deliver consistent and superior returns, positions the DTP as a leading choice for informed investors.________________________________________Launch of the Solaris Algorithmic Crypto/ETF Income and Growth FundBalfour Capital Group is thrilled to introduce its latest innovation: the Solaris Algorithmic Crypto/ETF Income and Growth Fund, which achieved an impressive 62.8% return in its inaugural year.This cutting-edge fund combines 65% algorithmic precision with 35% human-driven insights, offering a harmonious blend of advanced quantitative models and seasoned discretionary judgment. By leveraging the latest in data analytics, mathematical rigor, and market expertise, the Solaris Fund optimizes performance across the rapidly evolving crypto and ETF markets.The Fund also highlights a critical relationship within the global financial ecosystem:.Inverse Correlation with Yields: Bitcoin ETFs and bonds often exhibit an inverse relationship. As bond yields rise, the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like Bitcoin increases, resulting in declines in Bitcoin ETFs..Inflation Hedge: Bitcoin has demonstrated its potential as a hedge against inflation, akin to gold. During inflationary periods, Bitcoin ETFs frequently see heightened demand, offering a compelling opportunity for investors.________________________________________Balfour Capital Group's EdgeOur strategic approach is defined by:1.Quantitative Precision: Utilizing sophisticated models to identify opportunities across diverse asset classes.2.Impeccable Research: In-depth market analysis ensures well-informed decision-making.3.Multi-Market Diversification: Investing across commodities, equities, indices, and ETFs enhances risk management and maximizes returns.As we close another successful year, we remain committed to delivering exceptional value to our clients by staying at the forefront of innovation

