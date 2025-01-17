No Signs Of Russia Amassing Troops For Any Major Offensive - Ukraine's Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are currently no signs being spotted that the enemy is massing up a grouping in the border areas to proceed with any large-scale offensive efforts.

This was stated on national television by the spokesman for the Siversk operational-tactical grouping of troops, Vadym Mysnyk.

"We are seeing nosigns of the enemy creating a grouping to go for any large-scale offensive action," Mysnyk noted.

At the same time, he noted that the enemy does have units along the border, involved in fortification work and the territory.

Mysnyk added that the challenging terrain conditions in the relevant operational zone and the ongoing winter season would also hamper any Russian plans to plot an offensive.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian occupation forces deployed across the border from Chernihiv and Sumy regions have been shelling the areas near the border in waves that last up to several days but the invaders are already experiencing certain problems over supply issues and due to the deep strikes launched by the Ukrainian Army.