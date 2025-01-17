Plume Network Integrates Allora Network's AI Capabilities To Enhance Real World Asset Scaling

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plume Network, the leading full-stack L1 RWA Chain, today announced a strategic integration with Allora Network, a pioneering self-improving decentralized AI network.

The integration will incorporate Allora's collective intelligence into Plume's ecosystem, enabling projects building on Plume to access sophisticated AI-driven insights for RWA valuation, pricing, and risk management. Allora's AI inferences will be available on Plume on day one of mainnet launch, with initial functionality focusing on APY forecasting for RWAs.

To accelerate adoption within its ecosystem, Plume's ecosystem fund will support a broad range of RWAfi innovations, with one particular focus being AI-powered applications, including those utilizing Allora's inference capabilities.

"The RWAfi ecosystem has been asking for more sophisticated pricing and risk assessment tools," said Teddy Pornprinya, Co-founder and CBO at Plume. "By integrating Allora's AI capabilities, we're addressing this need head-on, enabling our ecosystem to build smarter valuation models and more dynamic risk management systems for real-world assets."

"Allora's mission is to become the intelligence layer for all industries that demand precision and innovation, and the RWAfi space is no exception," said Nick Emmons, Co-founder and CEO at Allora Labs. "With Plume's robust RWA ecosystem, we're enabling projects to access Allora's network of collective intelligence, providing smarter, data-driven insights for valuation, pricing, and risk management. This partnership is a significant step toward realizing the transformative potential of AI in scaling real-world assets."

Future development plans between Plume and Allora may explore:



Real-time, AI-driven valuation models for diverse asset classes

Advanced

APY forecasting utilizing AI upsampling techniques

Dynamic risk management systems with adaptive thresholds

Intelligent liquidity optimization strategies Streamlined asset

tokenization processes

This strategic partnership between Plume and Allora signals a new chapter in RWA scaling, combining next-generation AI technology with robust RWA infrastructure to unlock the full potential of real world assets in DeFi.

About Plume Network

Plume Network is the first full-stack L1 RWA Chain and ecosystem purpose-built for RWAfi, enabling the rapid adoption and demand-driven integration of real world assets. With 180+ projects building on the network, Plume offers a composable, EVM-compatible environment for onboarding and managing diverse real world assets. Coupled with an end-to-end tokenization engine and a network of financial infrastructure partners, Plume simplifies asset onboarding and enables seamless DeFi integration for RWAs.

Learn more at

or contact [email protected]

About Allora Network

Allora is a self-improving decentralized AI network that enables applications to leverage smarter, more secure AI through a network of ML models. By combining innovations in crowdsourced intelligence, reinforcement learning, and regret minimization, Allora unlocks a vast new design space of applications at the intersection of crypto and AI.

SOURCE Plume Network

