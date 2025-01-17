Annual Inflation Up To 2.4 Per In The Euro Area..(Eurostat)

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Brussels, Jan 17 (KUNA)-- European official data released on Friday showed that the annual inflation rate in the Euro area has decreased compared to the previous year, recording 2.4 percent compared to 2.9 percent in the same period in 2023.

The European Union's Statistics Office (Eurostat) reported that Ireland recorded the lowest annual inflation rate at 1.0 percent, followed by Italy (1.4 percent), then Luxembourg, Finland, and Sweden (1.6 percent). Meanwhile, the highest annual inflation rates recorded in Romania (5.5), Hungary (4.8), and Croatia (4.5).

In the meanwhile, annual inflation decreased in seven member states, it remained stable in one country and rose in nineteen countries compared to November 2024.

Eurostat's report indicated that the services sector accounted for the highest contribution to the annual inflation rate in the euro area (+1.78 percentage points), followed by food, alcoholic beverages, and tobacco (+0.51 percentage points).

On the other hand, non-energy industrial goods recorded an increase in inflation by (+0.13 percentage points), and finally, energy (+0.01 percentage points).(end)

arn







MENAFN17012025000071011013ID1109101699