EU Commission Addresses Additional Investigatory Measures To X

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- The European Commission announced on Friday new measures regarding the social X as part of its ongoing investigation into allegations that the platform has been spreading misleading information and influencing public discourse in Europe.

EU Commissioner for Digital Sovereignty, Helena Verkohnen, said that the EU is determined to ensure that platforms operating within the EU comply with European legislation, stressing that these regulations "aim to create a fair, safe, and digital environment for all European citizens."

Verkohnen emphasized that the European Commission "has taken these new actions to ensure the compliance of Xآ's recommendation systems with the EU Digital Services Act (DSA)."

As part of these measures, the Commission has requested that the platform provide internal documents related to its recommendation systems and any recent modifications before February 15. Additionally, the Commission has issued an order for the platform to preserve internal documents and information related to future changes in the design and operation of its recommendation algorithms from January 17, 2025, to December 31, 2025, unless the ongoing investigation concludes before that date.

These actions come in the context of provocative statements made by the platformآ's owner, American billionaire Elon Musk, who publicly expressed his support for the far-right political party "Alternative for Germany" (AfD). (end)

