Airslate And Arcsona Partner To Automate Time-Consuming Document Processes In Salesforce

- John Midtbo, VP of Global Channels and AlliancesBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- airSlate, a global leader in document workflow and eSignature solutions, is announcing a strategic partnership with Arcsona, a renowned IT consulting firm specializing in CRM implementations, software integration, and solution development. This partnership aims to empower Arcsona's clients by providing them with airSlate's powerful no-code platform, designed to automate cumbersome, error-prone document processes that hamper business growth.Over 100 million users worldwide utilize airSlate's extensive suite of document management and business process automation products. This includes airSlate WorkFlow , an end-to-end solution that combines eSignature, no-code workflow automation, document generation, PDF editing, and web forms in a single platform.WorkFlow's transformative potential lies not just in its core features but in its ability to redefine operational efficiency. Powered by robotic process automation (RPA) bots, airSlate seamlessly integrates with hundreds of business platforms, empowering users to turn manual tasks-like document creation, data entry, and approvals-into automated actions so they can shift their focus to more strategic, high-value work. This includes negotiating and facilitating payments by generating prefilled documents, notifying stakeholders that they have an action to complete, and extracting data to update CRM records.“The synergy between Arcsona's CRM expertise and airSlate's automation technology is genuinely exciting,” said Hector Arteaga, Director of Operations at Arcsona.“Together, we can reimagine how businesses approach operational challenges, empowering clients to achieve greater efficiency with less complexity.”The partnership with Arcsona is significant for airSlate as the company continues to extend its reach into the Salesforce ecosystem. With over a decade of experience, Arcsona has built a reputation as a leader in CRM implementations and solutions development, working with startups to Fortune 500 companies across industries, including healthcare, insurance, financial services, technology, retail, and energy. The firm specializes in delivering high-impact solutions tailored to each organization's unique needs, enabling them to harmonize business operations and drive growth.“Arcsona's history of delivering transformative CRM solutions to some of the world's most prominent organizations makes this partnership a pivotal step in our journey to bring airSlate's capabilities to a broader audience,” said John Midtbo, VP of Global Channels and Alliances at airSlate.“By combining our document workflow automation platform with Arcsona's CRM consulting expertise, we're empowering even more organizations to overcome operational challenges and streamline processes, while simultaneously increasing their competitive edge.”For more information on airSlate, visit:For more information on Arcsona, visit:About airSlateairSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves over a hundred million users worldwide with its document workflow and automation solutions. The company's PDF editing, eSignature workflow, and business process automation solutions empower users to digitally transform their businesses to run faster and easier. airSlate, pdfFiller, signNow, USLegal, DocHub and Instapage make up the company's portfolio of award-winning products. airSlate is backed by leading venture capitalists and corporate investors including General Catalyst, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, HighSage Ventures, UiPath Ventures and GSquared.

