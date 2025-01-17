Sportsbet.Io Becomes New Title Partner Of Snooker’S Players Championship, Tour Championship And Champion Of Champions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Tallinn, Estonia, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three celebrated events on snooker's global tour, renowned for their elite fields , will welcome Sportsbet.io as their new title partner for the next two years. The Players Championship will run from March 17-23, 2025, at Telford International Centre, followed by the Tour Championship from March 31 to April 6 at Manchester Central and then the Champion of Champions from November 10-16 in Bolton.

All three events will be screened live by ITV and will receive extensive global television and online coverage from a range of international broadcasters.

, a leading crypto sportsbook and casino, Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Official Betting Partner of English football team, Hull City and a Club Partner of Premier League team Newcastle United, now joins forces with WST and Matchroom for the first time. is part of Yolo Group, known for bringing next-level innovation to the worlds of gaming, fintech and blockchain.

The Players Championship is the second event in the 2025 Players Series. Only the top 16 on this season's one-year ranking list will earn a place in the field in Telford. Mark Allen won the trophy last season, and as it stands he could be defending the title in a field including the likes of world number one Judd Trump, World Champion Kyren Wilson, Ding Junhui, Mark Selby, Neil Robertson, Shaun Murphy, Mark Williams, John Higgins and many more top stars.

Then for the climax of the series, the Tour Championship at a fantastic venue in the heart of Manchester, only the top 12 earn a spot in the draw.

The Champion of Champions, ever present on the calendar since 2013, brings together 16 winners of tournaments over the previous 12 months. Mark Williams took the title in 2024, coming through a superb field which included the likes of Judd Trump, Kyren Wilson and Ronnie O'Sullivan.

Peter Wright, Chief Commercial Officer for WST, said:“We are excited to team up with Yolo Group as they are known for their inventive approach to the digital world which is going to be an ever-changing landscape in years to come. They have a range of fabulous snooker events to help build the brand. The Players Series events are only for the best players on the one-year rankings so it rewards the players in form with places in these prestigious tournaments. Fans will pack the arenas in both Telford and Manchester and we look forward to working with the Yolo team over these events.”

Emily Frazer, CEO of Matchroom Multi Sport, said: "We're delighted to welcome as the title sponsor for the Champion of Champions, alongside the Players and Tour Championship. The Champion of Champions is a standout event on the snooker calendar, renowned for its elite line-up and global reach. Partnering with , a brand synonymous with innovation and excellence, ensures these tournaments will continue to thrive as world-class spectacles. We're excited to work together in showcasing the very best of snooker to fans across the globe."

Shane Anderson - Director of Partnerships, Content, Brand of Yolo Entertainment, said: "At Yolo Group, we're passionate about pushing boundaries and creating unforgettable experiences, which is why partnering with three of snooker's most prestigious tournaments is such an exciting opportunity for us. The Players Championship, Tour Championship, and Champion of Champions embody excellence, just as strives to innovate and elevate the worlds of sportsbook and blockchain. We're thrilled to bring this partnership to life and connect with snooker fans around the globe."



