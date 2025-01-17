UN Chief Calls For Halt Of Israeli Military Operations In Lebanon

(MENAFN- IANS) Beirut, Jan 17 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called for a halt of Israeli military operations in Lebanon.

Addressing peacekeepers at the headquarters of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in southern Lebanon, Guterres said, "The continued by the Israel Defense Forces inside the UNIFIL area operations and the conduct of military operations in Lebanese territory are violations of 1701 and pose a continued risk to your safety and security."

"They must stop," he added.

"We will continue to urge the international community to strengthen support for the Lebanese Armed Forces. The path ahead is full of challenges. But together, we can help make good on this window of opportunity," he said.

Guterres also criticised attacks against peacekeepers during the Hezbollah-Israel conflict, assuring that all parties must ensure the safety of UN personnel, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The inviolability of UN premises must be respected at all times. Attacks against UN peacekeepers are completely unacceptable. They are in breach of international law and against international humanitarian law and may constitute a war crime," he said.

The UN chief revealed that UNIFIL has uncovered over 100 weapons caches belonging to Hezbollah and other armed groups since November 27. He vowed that the UN will continue to work closely with relevant countries to ensure that Lebanese troops have enhanced capacities for clearing mines and disposing of unexploded ordnance.

Guterres stressed the importance of preserving the effective role of the Lebanese army in southern Lebanon, saying the presence of armed personnel, assets, and weapons other than those of the government of Lebanon and UNIFIL between the Blue Line and Litani River are also clear violations of resolution 1701 and undermine Lebanon's stability.

"The Lebanese Armed Forces, as the sole guarantor of Lebanon's security, are deploying in greater numbers to southern Lebanon, including with the assistance of UNIFIL as well as the members of the mechanism established under the cessation of hostilities," he said.

Guterres arrived in Beirut on Thursday on an official visit.