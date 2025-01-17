Andersen Corporation Names Jeremy Behler Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer

"Jeremy is a dynamic business leader with a proven track record of driving innovative growth strategies, leading high-performing teams and delivering exceptional results," said Chris Galvin, Andersen Corporation chief executive officer. "We are thrilled to welcome Jeremy to Andersen at a time of exciting opportunity as we unlock additional growth and possibility across our industry-leading business portfolio."

Behler will lead Andersen's finance organization, including finance, accounting, tax, treasury and mergers and acquisitions. As an officer of the company, he will serve on the Andersen Corporation Executive Committee.



In addition to his business leadership, Behler is also a dedicated community member, serving as a board member for nonprofit organizations, including Salvation Army of Sheboygan County, Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) and the Kohler School Foundation.

As part of this planful transition, the company recognizes Donaldson's innumerable contributions. "We are incredibly grateful for Phil's 25 years of service to Andersen, 21 years as chief financial officer, and his deep commitment to ensuring Andersen's success today, and for future generations. Phil embodies our company's values, cherishes our special history, and has been an exceptional steward of our legacy throughout his tenure, leveraging his business and industry expertise to build our brand, expand our product portfolio, drive profitability, elevate our industry, and make a difference in the communities where we operate," said Galvin. "We wish Phil all the best in his well-deserved retirement."