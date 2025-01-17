Growth Trends In The Meat Processing Industry In Ireland (2014-2029): Mergers And Acquisitions Are Shaping The Future

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Meat Processing in Ireland - Research Report (2014-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the Meat Processing in Ireland including, the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

The Meat Processing industry has had a volatile performance over recent years. Irish meat processors derive the majority of their revenue from selling products abroad. The pandemic and closures of food service establishments in Ireland, the UK and Europe constrained revenue in 2020. The gradual lifting of restrictions from mid-2021 fuelled a considerable rebound in exports, particularly over 2022. This was exacerbated by a rapid rise in beef prices across Ireland and Europe, which helped revenue rise even as consumption dropped. Over the five years through 2024, the Irish Meat Processing industry's revenue is expected to rise at a compound annual rate of 11.8% to €5.9 billion.

Trends and Insights



Chinese exports are set to surge. Ireland regained access to export meat to the Chinese market in January 2023, supporting revenue.

Exports to international markets prop up demand for pork. Net production of pig meat rose by 15.9% between 2015 and 2020. In November 2022, Ireland secured access to export pig meat to Malaysia, securing future revenue.

The Border is attractive to sheep processors. The region has high-quality grazing grass and favourable weather conditions all year round. Consolidation activity has risen owing to pricing pressures from supermarkets. Acquisitions and mergers by larger companies, including Dawn Meats and Kepak, have supported economies of scale and profit.

Key Topics Covered

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY



Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE



Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS



Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

OPERATING CONDITIONS



Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS



Industry Data

Annual Change Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

