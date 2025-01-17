Kuwait Amb. To Austria Highlights Commitment To Strengthening Economic Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the UN and International Organizations in Vienna, Ambassador Talal Al-Fassam reaffirmed Kuwait's commitment to enhancing economic cooperation with Austria, emphasizing the promising opportunities available under the country's vision fir 2035.

This statement was given to KUNA following Ambassador Al-Fassam's meeting with Georg Knill, President of the Austrian Economic Chamber, at its headquarters in Vienna, where they discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in economic and industrial sectors.

Ambassador Al-Fassam underlined Kuwait's eagerness to collaborate with Austrian companies, particularly those with expertise in sustainable development, energy, and infrastructure.

He also highlighted the importance of strengthening partnerships between the two countries' private sectors, emphasizing the necessity of exchanging expertise and transferring industrial technology to support sustainable economic development efforts.

Ambassador Al-Fassam said that this cooperation marks a significant step toward bolstering bilateral relations and opening new horizons for joint investments, ultimately serving the developmental goals of both countries. (end)

