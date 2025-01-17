Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, Pwc Middle East And Global Climate Finance Centre Launch White Paper On Scaling UAE Climate Tech Deployment

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 17 January 2025; Dubai, United Arab Emirates -

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), in collaboration with PwC Middle East and the Global Climate Finance Centre (GCFC), has published a white paper titled 'Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week: Scaling climate tech deployment in the UAE'. The report delves into the critical challenges faced in scaling climate technologies within the UAE and presents actionable solutions for addressing these barriers in regulation, finance and infrastructure.

The report identifies seven key challenge areas in scaling climate technologies: fragmented regulatory frameworks; limited financial support, including restricted research, development and innovation funding; insufficient infrastructure for piloting and testing; barriers to corporate integration of innovative technologies; gaps in skilled talent and resources; a lack of collaborative innovation networks; and limited market access through structured agreements. For each, the report provides practical recommendations to address these obstacles and create an enabling environment that supports climate tech development and deployment.

The paper also highlights successful initiatives, such as Masdar's Ghantoot desalination plant and regulatory sandboxes developed by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and Dubai Future Foundation, as examples of effective infrastructure and regulatory support that can drive this climate tech scale up.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer, Masdar,

said:“As a global leader in clean energy, Masdar is proud to support initiatives that drive the deployment of climate technologies across the UAE and beyond. This report highlights the critical role of collaboration, advanced technology and local investment in accelerating the transition to a sustainable future. By addressing challenges and unlocking opportunities in climate tech, the UAE is demonstrating its commitment to not only meeting but leading global sustainability goals, to deliver practical solutions that create lasting impact for our communities and the planet.”

Commenting on the white paper,

Jon Blackburn, Partner, part of the Energy, Resources and Sustainability practice at PwC Middle East, said :“The UAE's progress in climate tech, particularly its ability to drive innovation amidst challenges, showcases the country's growing leadership in this sector. However, as outlined in our white paper, addressing barriers in regulatory frameworks and talent development is essential for continued progress. At PwC Middle East, we are committed to bringing together our community of solvers to collaborate with governments, businesses and international stakeholders to tackle these challenges and support the UAE's ambitions in climate innovation.”

Commenting on the white paper , Mercedes Vela Monserrate, CEO of the Global Climate Finance Centre (GCFC), said:“ The launch of this white paper marks an important step in scaling climate tech in the UAE. By bringing together start-ups, investors, corporations, and government officials, we aim to outline a collaborative roadmap that not only addresses today's challenges but also anticipates the future needs of the climate tech sector. Through GCFC's efforts to unify the UAE's climate-tech ecosystem, we are fostering the partnerships and innovation needed to position the UAE as a global leader in climate technology, delivering impactful solutions for the nation, the region, and the world”

The white paper sets out recommendations for how start-ups, investors, corporations, and government officials can collaborate on scaling climate tech in the UAE and prepare for future needs. By fostering innovation and partnerships, the UAE can strengthen its climate tech ecosystem and drive regional and global impact. Access the full report

