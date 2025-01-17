Cardinal Plumbing, Heating & Air Offers Winter Plumbing Tips, Helping Homeowners Avoid Frozen Pipes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Water expands when it freezes, and when that happens within your pipes, it can cause a lot of damage," said Daniel Fuentes, a veteran plumber and co-founder of Cardinal Plumbing, Heating & Air. "Homeowners should be particularly mindful of pipes that run along exterior walls or in unheated parts of the home, like crawlspaces or basements. These pipes are especially high-risk for freezing."

As for prevention, a good place to start is with garden hoses. Fuentes said can shield themselves from frozen pipes by disconnecting any hoses from the faucets, then guarding outdoor hose bibs with insulated covers.

Fuentes also encouraged homeowners to insulate any exposed pipes, particularly pipes visible in garages, under sinks or in other areas that are exposed to cold air.

"Foam and fiberglass insulation can be obtained at any local hardware store and affixed to exposed piping with electrical tape," Fuentes said. "Even wrapping pipes in old newspaper can help prevent freezing. Also consider keeping cabinet doors ajar, allowing more air circulation."

On particularly cold days, Fuentes recommended keeping a faucet open to a slow drip. Ensuring water actively moves through the household plumbing system can be a critical safeguard against freezing.

"A small but steady drip can go a long way, particularly if it's a faucet on the opposite side of the house from your main water line," Fuentes said.

Homeowners do not have to be well-versed in plumbing, nor even particularly handy, to put these simple safeguards in place, minimizing their risk of a costly winter disaster. In the event of an emergency, seeking guidance from a professional plumber is recommended.

