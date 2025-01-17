Utah Celebrates A Fit For All Families Via The Utah Fits All Scholarship During School Choice Week

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DRAPER, Utah, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With education freedom on the rise, there's plenty to celebrate this School Choice Week in Utah, particularly the success of the Utah Fits All Scholarship Program. Hundreds of students and their families will come together to underscore the importance of school choice at a special event this month.

The event, organized by Utah Education Fits All (UEFA) will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Juan Diego Catholic High School. Attendees will

hear from students and families who have benefited from the scholarship, connect with state policymakers, enjoy student performances, a complimentary lunch and more.

The focus of this celebration, the Utah Fits All Scholarship Program, was launched by the state for the 2024-2025 school year. This program provides $8,000 in flexible education funding for families choosing nonpublic school options, such as private schools or homeschooling. Beyond tuition, families can use these funds for other educational needs, including tutoring, educational software, material and curriculum costs, and even individual classes at public schools. The application portal for returning scholarship students opens on January 21 and on February 3 for new scholarship applicants.

The program will include remarks from Senate President Stuart Adams, Speaker of the House Mike Schultz, Rep. Candice Pierucci, and Sen. Kirk Cullimore, as well as heartfelt stories from scholarship recipients and parents. The event will also feature musical performances by students, a presentation of the Champion for School Choice Awards, and time for families to connect and celebrate Utah's progress in educational freedom.

"The Utah Fits All Scholarship has created incredible opportunities for families to customize an education that aligns better with their values, expectations, and their children's unique needs," said Robyn Bagley, the Executive Director of Utah Education Fits All. "This event is a celebration of how far we've come in expanding educational freedom and a rallying point for the continued work to ensure every family in Utah can access the best learning environment for their child."

The event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Week, which will include over 27,000 events and activities nationwide aimed at celebrating and raising awareness of educational opportunities for families.

Utah Education Fits All is dedicated to empowering families with the freedom and access to choose the best fit for their child's education. Through programs like the Utah Fits All Scholarship, the needs of families take center stage and parents are empowered to actively shape their children's learning journey.

Location Details:

Juan Diego Catholic High School is located at 300 11800 S, Draper, UT 84020.

Families can RSVP at

