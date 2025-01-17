Weekly Roundup: 15 Health Press Releases You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Based on the FDA's population model, by the year 2100, this nicotine product standard could prevent approximately 48 million U.S. youth and young adults from starting smoking. The model also projects that more than 12.9 million people who smoke cigarettes would stop doing so one year after the rule becomes effective.CVS Pharmacy stores are reopening as it is safe to do so. Stores are also receiving additional supplies of essential and emergency items.Leveraging Illumina's leading sequencing technology and informatics tools alongside NVIDIA's leading AI technology, the partnership aims to accelerate drug discovery and clinical development, delivering powerful tools to help pharmaceutical companies identify new and better drug targets.This new and comprehensive benefit will enable employers to offer expanded coverage throughout the entire fertility journey, from pre-conception planning to postpartum care, along with coverage options for family-building services such as surrogacy and adoption.These innovative recombinant proteins are designed and engineered to address critical needs in cellular therapy workflows and research applications, including improved cell culture performance and optimized cell expansion.STX-478 could potentially address 30-40% of people with hormone-positive breast cancer, building on Lilly's advancements against this disease.This initiative is part of Kroger Health's ongoing commitment to helping people live healthier lives by raising awareness about the safe use, storage and disposal of prescription medications.The acquisition will provide health plans serving the Medicare, Medicaid, and Commercial markets with a comprehensive suite of claims- and compliance-oriented solutions previously unavailable under a single vendor partner.The companies aim to accelerate the development of more potent and durable cell therapies while maintaining manufacturability at scale.This initiative brings together NYSCF's advanced robotic systems for stem cell research and J&J's expertise in drug discovery and data science to unlock novel disease insights and accelerate the development of more effective and tailored treatments.Dedicated to creating more accessible environments, NaviLens is a navigation and scanning app for those with low vision and blindness. Once individuals download the NaviLens app, the device detects NaviLens codes, audibly notifying the user of the product name, type, dosing instructions and precise in-store location.The Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE) has broken records for the sixth consecutive year, saving and healing more lives through organ, tissue, and cornea donation than ever before.The two-day symposium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, brings together leading oncology professionals from across the MENA region to review updated treatment recommendations.Sciwind has granted Verdiva the exclusive global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize the partnered programs outside of greater China and South Korea."Having conversations with your loved ones about serious topics like cancer can be difficult, but discussions like this can save lives," said Rob Matousek, Executive Director, Direct to Consumer Business at American Greetings.

SOURCE PR Newswire