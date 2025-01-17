Global Glaucoma Market Predicted To Reach $2.5 Billion By 2033, New Report Shows - Growth Driven By Aging Populations And Innovative Therapies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glaucoma: Seven-Market Drug Forecast and Analysis - Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market Growth Driven by Aging Populations and Innovative Therapies

The global glaucoma market is poised for steady growth over the next decade, with current forecasts projecting an increase from $2.1 billion in 2023 to approximately $2.5 billion by 2033. This growth is largely due to an anticipated rise in the aging population worldwide and the introduction of novel treatment options.

Key Drivers of Market Expansion

The primary factors contributing to the expansion of the glaucoma therapeutics sector include an increase in the prevalence of the disease within the seven major markets-namely the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Japan. An expected release of six new pipeline agents in the U.S. and Japan, as well as innovative products tailored to meet previously unmet needs, are also among the significant growth drivers.

Market Challenges Ahead

Despite these advancements, the glaucoma market faces several challenges. The impending loss of exclusivity for several products, leading to generic competition, is anticipated to significantly hamper market growth. Furthermore, persistent difficulties in patient adherence to topical therapies and the highly competitive nature of this mature market pose additional barriers.

Comprehensive Industry Analysis

The report offers a detailed analysis of the glaucoma market, including an overview of the disease's epidemiology, symptoms, diagnostic procedures, and management strategies. It provides thorough insights into the market's key drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape, as well as an in-depth analysis of the pipeline products that are poised to reshape the treatment paradigm over the coming years.

For industry stakeholders, this report serves as an invaluable resource for devising strategic plans, understanding market dynamics, and identifying potential opportunities for growth and investment. With a strong focus on the major players and emerging competitors in the market, the analysis provides a foundation for developing sales, marketing, and business strategies to capitalize on the evolving landscape of glaucoma treatment.

The glaucoma market outlook highlights the promise of upcoming therapies and the changing market dynamics, presenting an essential guide for companies to navigate through the challenges and leverage potential growth prospects in a highly competitive environment.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Abbvie

Allergan

Alcon

Pfizer

Merck

Santen

Ocular Therapeutix

pH Pharma

Nicox

DWTI

Thea Pharma

Betaliq Tarsier Pharma



For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900