LDA Collaborates With Bittware To Deliver High-Performance FPGA Technology To Diverse Industries

MISSISAUGA, CANADA, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LDA Collaborates with BittWare to Deliver High-Performance FPGA to Diverse Industries14 January 2025, Mississauga, Canada, Camarillo, USA: LDA Technologies and BittWare, a Molex company, are celebrating the one-year anniversary of collaboration on cutting-edge in quantum computing, trading, test and measurement, genomic sequencing, high-speed networking, defense and more. BittWare supplies enterprise-class accelerator products, while LDA provides ultra low-latency technology. The companies brought two products powered by AMD Versal FPGAs to market, enabling clients to accelerate complex tasks and deploy solutions.The product shipments started in Q3 2024, generating opportunities for both companies. With the companies' combined expertise, the AV-860h and AV-870p cards provide extremely powerful FPGAs, which have numerous applications for high-speed data processing. In certain use cases, utilizing these cards can accelerate applications in the order of hundreds to thousands of times faster than CPUs. With both companies developing their products in North America and ensuring quality as a primary objective, the collaborative relationship is an ideal match. The products are available globally from LDA and BittWare.“Creating a card that offers this high level of performance is extremely complicated, often taking months or years, but LDA excels at developing timely, quality cards that are easy to use. BittWare secured a trusted collaborator in LDA, continuing our promise to deliver enterprise-grade products,” said Craig Petrie, VP, BittWare.“Having built a relationship with LDA over many years that has delivered tremendous results, we were able to expand the focus of our joint work to further develop a pipeline of innovative products.”Due to the nimble nature of both companies, the next step in this collaboration is to bring customizations to clients. This can be done through the use of special I/O cards, changes to boards or the design of completely custom boards. Both BittWare and LDA have the ability to provide timely customization to specifications, ensuring clients get exactly what they need without delay.Maria Sukiasyan, COO of LDA, said:“Our collaboration with BittWare enables a wider range of companies to take advantage of our innovations. We create all our products in-house, ensuring high-quality and continuous latency reductions for our clients and partners. BittWare is known as a manufacturer of high-quality accelerator solutions, so choosing to work with them was only natural. Together with BittWare, we provide high-quality products with a primary focus on maximizing the number of I/O ports to ensure maximum possible density and total bandwidth.”# # #Editorial contacts:Alla Lapidus / Alice JigaMoonlight IQEmail: ...Tel: +44 (0) 20 7250 4770About LDA Technologies:LDA Technologies is the leading provider of cutting-edge technology in the ultra low-latency, networking and FPGA spaces. Backed by 20+ years of research and development, the company offers next-generation, high-performance off-the-shelf products and consultancy services, helping clients gain a competitive advantage.Formed in 2010, LDA Technologies is an independent, agile and flexible business developing innovative technology for HPC and Capital Markets., The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada. LDA's team has extensive knowledge and years of experience designing products for industries such as networking, information security, and trading.Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn.

