Rajouri Mysterious Deaths: CM Omar Directs Health & Police Departments To Expedite Investigations

The meeting was attended by of & Medical Education, Sakeena Itoo; Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani; Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo; Additional Chief Secretary to the CM, Dheeraj Gupta; ADGP Jammu, Anand Jain; Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar; Secretary Health & Medical Education, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, and other senior medical and police officers.

Secretary Health & Medical Education, briefed the Chief Minister on the steps taken so far.

He reported that health department teams had conducted door-to-door survey of over 3,000 residents in the affected area, collecting and testing samples of water, food, and other materials.

He informed that all test results, including those for influenza and other possible contaminants, came back negative.

The meeting was informed that additional testing was carried out by premier national institutes, including ICMR, National Institute of Virology, National Centre for Disease Control, CSIR, DRDO, and PGIMER Chandigarh, but no definite cause for the deaths was identified.

Police officials informed the meeting that investigations are underway to determine the root cause of the fatalities, which have been limited to three families residing within 1.5 kilometers of each other.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah directed the health and police departments to expedite their investigations.

“The unexplained nature of these deaths is deeply concerning, and the government is committed to ensuring that the root cause is identified at the earliest. I urge all departments to collaborate and leave no stone unturned in resolving this issue,” he stated.

It was also emphasized during the meeting that the health department has maintained an active presence in the area over the past 40 days, providing ambulances, medicines, and essential facilities to address any emergencies.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the Chief Minister reassured the public that the administration is treating the situation with the highest priority.

“The health and safety of our citizens remain our top priority. The government is fully committed to resolving this crisis and ensuring justice for the affected families,” he added.

