AFU Shot Down 33 Russian Drones Since Evening, 9 More Were Lost In Area

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces have shot down 33 Russian Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones, and another 9 drones have been lost.

According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the of Ukraine reported this in Telegram .

Starting at 19:00 on Thursday, January 16, the Russians used two Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launched from Rostov region) and attacked with 50 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of simulator drones from five directions: Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 9:00 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 33 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed downed in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytsky, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions.

Enemy attack drones were recorded hitting businesses in Odesa region.

The fall of downed drones damaged buildings of institutions, private enterprises and households in Kharkiv, Cherkasy and Kyiv regions .

Damage in Odesa region after Russianattack

9 enemy imitator drones were locally lost (without any negative consequences), and another UAV left Ukrainian airspace in the direction of Romania.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 16, a boy born in 2012 was injured in a falling debris during an attack by enemy UAVs in one of the settlements of Kyiv region .

Photo: Air Force