Presidential Envoy: Any Means Of Destruction Of Russian Federation Cannot Do Without Foreign Components

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Any Russian weapon will not be able to fly without foreign components. In general, sanctions are working and harming Russia's economy.

This was stated by Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk in a commentary to an Ukrinform correspondent in The Hague.

“This applies to any Russian weapon: it can be a Shahed, or a missile, or ballistic missile. For example, the oldest Kh-59 missile will have about 30 foreign components. If we take the newer Kinzhal, there are up to 100 foreign components. The same Shahed has about 80 foreign components, and it will not fly without them. Another good example is North Korean missiles, which, despite the sanctions, contain American chips, Swiss and German parts,” Vlasiuk said.

He also noted that, in general, sanctions are working and harming Russia's economy.

“The sanctions are working. We can see this clearly in the state of the Russian economy. They [Russians] have many problems: in those sectors that are not directly related to the military-industrial complex,” the Commissioner said.

According to him,“inflation in Russia is growing. They [Russians] have a high interest rate, they cannot raise funds, it is difficult for them to find Western or foreign elements. Russia hasn't produced a single complete airplane in three years; industries that have always been profitable have become unprofitable. So this is a direct consequence of the sanctions.”

Vlasiuk also said:“Just now I received a document where a Chinese manufacturer informs its Russian partners that, unfortunately, due to sanctions, they cannot provide a certain batch of a certain product. So sanctions definitely have an effect. In addition, sanctions are perhaps the only other way, apart from weapons, to stop aggression and the aggressor. Therefore, we see good results.”

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine expects a new package of EU sanctions against Russia in February.