I Am Kathalan Released On OTT: Where To Watch Naslen Gafoor's Crime-Thriller South Indian Movie?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) I am kathalan OTT release: The South Indian film, I am Kathalan, directed by Girish AD, has made its OTT debut. The Malayalam movie, which hit theaters on November 7, stars Anishma and Naslen K Gafoor in the lead roles.

I am Kathalan OTT release date: When and Where to watch

The crime-thriller is released on Manorama Max on January 17.

Apart from the lead , the film also stars Lijomol Jose, Vineeth Vasudevan, Sajin Cherukayil and Kiran Josey. The film which was released in theatres on November 7 revolves around Vishnu who is struggling with backlogs and heartbreak after his girlfriend leaves him, vows revenge on her father's chit-fund company using cyber skills.

I am Kanthalan Box Office collection

The Malayalam film saw an average performance at the box office. As per Sacnilk, it debuted with a net collection of ₹0.8 crore in India and earned a total of ₹4.09 crore in its first week.

Other South Indian OTT releases

Apart from I am Kanthalan, a number of popular South Indian movies will be available to watch this weekend. Anurag Kashyap's Malayalam debut, Rifle Club, and Joju George's Pani, Vijay Sethupati's Viduthalai Part 2 are also set to make their OTT debut. The Rifle Club released on Netflix on January 16 marks the Malayalam debut of Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap and rapper Hanumankind. Kashyap was earlier praised for his acting in the Tamil thriller movie, Maharaja, also starring Vijay Sethupathi.

On the other hand, Pani which marks Malayalam star Joju George's directorial debut made its digital debut on January 15 on SonyLIV. The film is produced under the banner AD Studios and Appu Pathu Pappu. Moreover, Viduthalai Part 2 starring Vijay Sethupathi, Manju Warrier, Soori is likely to release on ZEE5, OTTplay Premium on Janaury 17.