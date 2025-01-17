'You Always Remain A Kannadiga': Chandra Arya Files Nomination For Canada's PM Race, Addresses In Kannada Watch Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya officially entered the race to become Canada's next Prime Minister, filing his nomination and addressing the public in his native language, Kannada.

Earlier in January, Arya had announced his candidacy for the position of Prime Minister, just hours before the Liberal Party revealed that their next leader would be chosen on March 9. This comes after Justin Trudeau's announcement to step down, although he confirmed he would remain Prime Minister until a new leader is selected.

Arya said in Kannada (roughly translated),“It is a matter of immense pride for me, a man from Karnataka's Tumakuru district, Sira taluk, to stand here as a Canadian MP and speak in pure Kannada in the Canadian Parliament. This moment resonates with the hearts of over 5 crore Kannadigas and showcases the pride and spirit of Karnataka on a global platform. In 2018, Kannadigas in Canada celebrated Kannada Rajyotsava within this very Parliament, marking a historic moment for our community. Today, I sign off with the immortal words of Karnataka's great poet Kuvempu, echoed in the voice of Dr. Rajkumar 'Elladaru iru, yenthadaru iru, endendigu nee Kannadavaagiru' -Wherever you are, however you are, always remain a Kannadiga”.

Arya was first elected to the House of Commons in 2015.

His multi-page announcement includes a list of policy proposals, including increasing the retirement age by two years in 2040, introducing a citizenship-based tax system and recognising Palestine as a state.

“It's time for Canada to take full control of its destiny,” he wrote in the statement and promised to make the country“a sovereign republic.” It would require replacing the monarchy as the head of state.

A few months ago, Chandra Arya engaged in a dispute with New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh and Liberal caucus colleague Sukh Dhaliwal following clashes between separatist Sikh protesters and Hindu worshippers at a temple in the Greater Toronto Area. The incident occurred during a visit from Indian consular officials amid rising tensions between Canada and India.