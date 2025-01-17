Corinthians Triumphs Over RB Bragantino In Paulista Championship Opener

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Corinthians secured a 2-1 comeback victory against Red Bull Bragantino in their Paulista Championship debut. The match took place at Nabi Abi Chedid on Thursday night.



Pedro Raul scored the winning goal for Corinthians, ending his nine-month goal drought. The game started with RB Bragantino taking an early lead. Lucas Evangelista headed in a cross from Juninho Capixaba in the ninth minute.



Corinthians, fielding an alternative lineup, struggled initially but grew into the match. Corinthians equalized early in the second half. Talles Magno capitalized on a defensive error by Juninho Capixaba to level the score.



The turning point came in the 34th minute when Pedro Raul headed in a precise cross from Ryan. The victory propelled Corinthian to the top of Group A with three points.



RB Bragantino, meanwhile, sits in third place in Group B without any points. This result sets an optimistic tone for Corinthians' campaign in the Paulista Championship.







Corinthians' goalkeeper Matheus Donelli made crucial saves throughout the match. His performance kept the team in contention during difficult periods. The team's resilience and ability to capitalize on opportunities proved decisive in securing the win.

Corinthians' Dramatic Victory

The match showcased the competitive nature of the Paulista Championship. Both teams displayed attacking intent, creating an entertaining spectacle for the fans. Corinthians' comeback victory demonstrates the unpredictable nature of football.



Corinthians' next fixture is against Velo Clube on Sunday at Neo Química Arena. RB Bragantino will face São Bernardo on the same day. These upcoming matches will further shape the early stages of the Paulista Championship.



This victory marks a positive start for Corinthians in the new season. It provides momentum for the team as they aim to challenge for the Paulista Championship title. The result also highlights the depth in Corinthians' squad, with the alternative lineup performing well.

