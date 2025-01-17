Flamengo’S Victory Slips Away In Carioca Championship Stalemate

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Flamengo's quest for a win in the Carioca Championship remains unfulfilled. The team drew 1-1 with Madureira at Amigão in Campina Grande. The match, part of the second round, saw Flamengo concede a late equalizer in the 44th minute of the second half.



The result left some fans disgruntled, expressing their disappointment with boos after the final whistle. Flamengo now sits in ninth place with one point. Madureira, on the other hand, climbed to second position with four points.



Flamengo's next challenge comes against Nova Iguaçu on Sunday at 9 PM (Brasília time) at Castelão stadium in Maranhão. Madureira will face Portuguesa on Sunday at 5 PM at Luso-Brasileiro stadium.



In addition, the game's turning point came in the second half. Coach Cleber Santos made his first substitutions for Flamengo at the 19-minute mark. João Alves and Wallace replaced Fabiano and Guilherme. Just a minute later, Flamengo broke the deadlock.





Flamengo and Madureira Draw in Thrilling Match

Thiaguinho capitalized on a loose ball in the box following Rayan's attempted pass. He fired a shot past Mota, giving Flamengo the lead. The team nearly doubled their advantage in the 31st minute when Lorran received a pass from João Alves.



Lorran's impressive play was thwarted by Mota's save. Madureira thought they had equalized in the 36th minute. A free-kick into the box was flicked on by Marcelo, and Arthur finished. However, the linesman's flag went up for offside.



The game's climax came in the 41st minute. Zé Welinton attempted to clear the ball inside the penalty area. Isaías, a Madureir substitute, got to the ball first and was fouled by the left-back. VAR, led by Philip Georg, recommended a review of the incident.



Referee Tarcizo Pinheiro Caetano awarded a penalty after reviewing the footage. Marcelo stepped up to take the spot-kick in the 44th minute. He converted, leveling the score at Amigão and denying Flamengo their first win of the tournament.

MENAFN17012025007421016031ID1109100675