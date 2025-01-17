Interest Rates In Brazil Surge After Largest Bond Auction In 18 Months

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's interest rate futures closed higher on Thursday, responding to risk aversion affecting emerging assets. The market witnessed a correction after three consecutive sessions of decline.



This was primarily driven by the largest auction of fixed-rate bonds in 18 months. The Central of Brazil's auction played a pivotal role in shaping market sentiment.



The Treasury offered 20 million LTNs and 5 million NTN-Fs, with demand nearly matching supply. This marked the largest offering since June 6, 2023, according to Necton Investimentos.



Interest rates for January 2026 Interbank Deposit (DI) contracts ended at 14.90%, up from 14.83% the previous day. The January 2027 DI rate rose from 15.01% to 15.13%, while the January 2029 DI rate climbed to 15.01% from 14.83%.



The local rate movement contrasted with the U.S. Treasury yield curve. Initially rising on strong activity data, U.S. yields later fell following dovish remarks by Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller.







By late afternoon, the 10-year Treasury yield dipped below 4.60%. Fixed income traders viewed the day as ripe for a technical adjustment after a week of declining risk premiums.

Market Dynamics

The Treasury's substantial offering amplified this trend. XP Investimentos noted that allocation was nearly complete in the auction, reflecting improved market sentiment.



Emerging market currencies faced widespread pressure in the afternoon. This stemmed from comments on tariffs by Scott Bessent, Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. Treasury Secretary, during a Senate hearing.



Bessent also indicated plans to eliminate the debt ceiling if Trump desires. The dollar, which briefly traded below 6.06 reais in the morning, strengthened to around 6.07 reais, impacting DI rates.



Brazil's economic indicator, the IBC-Br, rose 0.10% in November, defying market expectations of a 0.1% decline. This unexpected growth did not alter the median GDP forecast of 0.5% for the fourth quarter.



In short, this was according to a Broadcast Projections survey. The market continues to closely monitor economic indicators and global events shaping Brazil's financial landscape.

MENAFN17012025007421016031ID1109100673