On the occasion of World Day, Dakar, Senegal will welcome, on February 13 and 14, 2025, the 2nd AUB Summit on Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction. This international meeting, organized by the African Union of Broadcasting (AUB) ( ), the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) and the Senegalese Television (RTS) will bring together journalists, experts, climatologists /Environmentalists, policy makers and representatives of civil society to discuss the crucial role of radio in the fight against climate change.

Under the theme, "Reaching the last mile: Radio for Climate Action" this summit will explore the means to strengthen the use of radio as a tool for awareness, education and mobilization to deal with climatic challenges.

Why radio?

In a super connected world, radio remains an essential media, especially in rural areas and isolated communities. Its ability to reach a large audience, its portability and its resilience makes it an essential tool to disseminate vital information on climate change and encourage prevention. The summit will aim to share best practices, in particular by exchanging experiences on the use of radio to raise awareness of climate emergency; to strengthen the capacities of journalists and radio producers in the field of climate and to promote partnerships between the various actors involved in the fight against climate change.

By bringing together experts from different backgrounds, this summit aims to strengthen the role of radio in the fight against climate change and to contribute to a more sustainable future for all.

