Confederation Of Indian Textile Industry Reports Promising Growth In Indian Textile Exports: 12.76% Surge In December 2024

As per the analysis of quick estimates done by the Confederation of Indian Textile (CITI), India's textile exports showed a significant growth of 12.76% in Dec 24 as compared to last year while apparel exports increased by about 12.89% during this period, showcasing a significant upward trajectory in exports.



The analysis of Quick estimates shows that during Jan-Dec 2024, exports of Textiles increased by 6% while exports of apparel increased by 8.4% compared to Jan-Dec 2023. Cumulative exports of T&A increased by 7% during this period.

“Our increased exports show the sector's resilience to global uncertainties and are attributed to timely and targeted policy interventions by the Government. Under the dynamic leadership of Hon'ble Textile Minister, Shri Giriraj Singh, the Indian T&A industry remains optimistic about its continued growth”, cited Shri Rakesh Mehra, Chairman, CITI.

