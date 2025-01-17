Hunter Bay Minerals Appoints Godfrey Mantle As Director And Chairman And Andrew Tunningley Executive Director (Technical)

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hunter Bay Minerals plc ("Hunter Bay") (TSX VENTURE:HBY.V - News)(OTCQX:HTBNF - News) is excited to announce the appointment of Godfrey Mantle to its Board of Directors, where he will also serve as Chairman. Alongside this, the company has named Andrew Tunningley, who currently serves as both director and Chief Geologist, as Executive Director (Technical).



Godfrey Mantle, originally from Bombay, India, was educated in Australia, graduating in Arts and Law from the University of Queensland in 1979. That same year, he founded the Mantle Group of Companies, a family-owned group with investments in property, hospitality, education, and agriculture across Queensland, New South Wales, and Bougainville, Papua New Guinea.



Hunter Bay's President and CEO, Dr. Chris Wilson, shared his enthusiasm about the new appointments, saying, "We're thrilled to welcome Godfrey Mantle to our board. His wide-ranging experience in successfully managing companies will be a huge asset as we continue to develop the Sela Creek project."



Andrew Tunningley is a seasoned exploration geologist with a wealth of international experience in precious and base metals exploration. He previously worked with Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and has since been an independent consultant, contributing his expertise to several firms, including Exploration Alliance Ltd and SRK (UK).



Dr. Wilson added,“By appointing Andrew to an Executive role, we're not only better reflecting his current responsibilities, but we're also enhancing his ability to drive operations both in Suriname and at the board level."



