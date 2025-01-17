Book Launch Of 'Urban Chronicles 4' Written By Nita Bajoria Held At The Creative Arts, Kolkata

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 17th January, 2025: The much-anticipated launch of Urban Chronicles 4, the latest in Nita Bajoria's acclaimed Urban Chronicles series, was successfully held at The Creative Arts, Kolkata. An esteemed gathering of literary figures and artists graced the event, making for an evening filled with insightful discussions, celebrations, and reflections on the evolving landscape of urban storytelling.



An exceptional lineup of luminaries who graced the launch event: Ms. Alokananda Roy, Dance Educationist and Choreographer, served as the Chief Guest and highlighted the importance of art in capturing the complexities of urban life; Mr. Harsho Mohan Chattoraj, Renowned Graphic Novelist, shared his insights on the evolving role of graphic novels in contemporary storytelling; Mr. Ramanjit Kaur, International award-winning Theatre Director and Artpreneur moderated the event through a thought-provoking discussion on the role of art in shaping public consciousness. The book launch was also attended by: Mr. Namit Bajoria, MD Kutchina (Husband of Author); Mr. Pranay Poddar, Honorary Consul (Republic of Kenya); Mr. Arunabha Karmakar, Painter; Mr. Siddhartha Sen, Author; Ms. Vidhi Beri, Health and Wellness Coach & many other eminent personalities.



Published by Kalamos and exclusively distributed by Westland Books, Urban Chronicles 4 consists of three poignant short stories in a captivating graphic novel format. The stories explore the complexities of urban life, delving deep into the human experience with a fresh perspective. Each narrative reflects modern societal themes, touching on identity, relationships, and the challenges of living in bustling urban environments.



The event kicked off with the unveiling of the book. The launch was followed by an engaging panel discussion that explored the intersection of graphic novels, literature, and urban culture. Nita Bajoria, the Kolkata-based author and graphic novelist, shared the inspiration and creative process behind Urban Chronicles 4. The panellists discussed the role of visual art in contemporary literature and how the graphic novel format is evolving as a powerful tool to reflect the world we live in.



About Urban Chronicles 4:



Urban Chronicles 4 is the fourth volume in Nita Bajoria's celebrated series, which has garnered attention for its emotionally resonant and socially relevant narratives. The book offers readers a unique lens through which to understand the ever-changing dynamics of urban spaces, examining the relationships between individuals and their environments in deeply personal ways.



About Nita Bajoria:



Nita Bajoria, an emerging author based in Kolkata, has a remarkable writing journey. Her debut novel, The Leap, was released in 2008, and she has since published several acclaimed works, including Casket and Besky, Myra & her Secret Library, and earlier volumes of Urban Chronicles. Nita's short stories and travelogues have been featured in publications like The Times of India and Himalayan Magazine. With a keen passion for storytelling, Nita continues exploring the human experience through her writing, aiming to touch readers' hearts worldwide.



Urban Chronicles 4 is now available in bookstores and online in India and is exclusively distributed by Westland Books.

