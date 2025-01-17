AM Green And DP World Collaborate To Position India As A Global Leader In Green Molecule Exports

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Arabian Post -

AM Green, a prominent producer of green hydrogen and ammonia, has entered into a strategic partnership with DP World, a global logistics leader, to establish a sustainable for green fuels and chemicals. This collaboration aims to position India as a central hub for the export of green ammonia and methanol, significantly contributing to global decarbonization efforts.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in December, the two companies will jointly develop logistics and storage infrastructure to facilitate the global export of 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of green ammonia and 1 MTPA of green methanol. The infrastructure development includes:

– Port Facilities: Establishing port infrastructure across AM Green's Net-Zero Industrial Clusters to support global exports.

– Bunkering Infrastructure: Developing bunkering facilities in Dubai, India, and Southeast Asia for the supply of green ammonia and methanol from AM Green's plants.

– Strategic Terminals: Setting up terminal infrastructure across the European Union, Far East, and UAE to create a zero-carbon supply chain, aiding the transition to a low-carbon economy.

AM Green is advancing multiple renewable energy projects across India, utilizing solar, wind, and hydroelectric power to produce sustainable aviation fuel, green ammonia, green hydrogen, chemicals, and biofuels. The company has set an ambitious target of reaching a production capacity of 5 MTPA by 2030, aiming to make a significant contribution to India's net-zero targets and global decarbonization goals. Notably, AM Green has already finalized an investment decision for a 1 MTPA green ammonia plant in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, located on India's eastern coast.

Mahesh Kolli, Founder of Greenko Group and AM Green, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating,“We are committed to contributing to India's ambition of emerging as a green energy exporter and are excited to partner with DP World to build world-class infrastructure for the global movement of green molecules. This strategic partnership will enable us to efficiently export green ammonia, green methanol, and other sustainable fuels, enhancing the global green supply chain and supporting the global shift to a low-carbon economy.”

