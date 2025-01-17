Lisa Mishra: Spending Time With Bhumi On And Off Set Has Been A Learning Experience For Me

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) and Lisa Mishra, who is gearing up for“The Royals”, said that spending time with actress Bhumi Pednekar on the sets has been a experience for her.

Lisa and Bhumi have not only collaborated professionally but have also forged a close personal connection, one Lisa said“made the portrayal onscreen completely natural.”

Sharing her thoughts on the friendship, Lisa said: "Bhumi is not just an incredible but also a wonderful human being. She carries a passion and dedication to her craft that is deeply inspiring.”

“Spending time with her on and off set has been a learning experience for me. Whether we're shooting intense scenes or unwinding during breaks, Bhumi's energy is infectious. She has an amazing ability to make everyone feel comfortable and valued.”

Lisa said that for her, working with Bhumi feels more like a sisterhood than just doing a job.

“We've built this incredible bond that goes beyond the screen, and I'm so grateful for that.”

“The Royals”, which also stars Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, Sakshi Tanwar, Chunky Panday and Dino Morea, delves into themes of high society, intrigue, and the complexities of human relationships.

Last year, Bhumi shared details about her upcoming projects including the series“The Royals”, which she said will be“magnanimous” and the polar opposite psychological thriller“Daldal.”

She had said:“It's my first long format. I'm very, very happy that our collaborators are Netflix. It's going to be magnanimous. It's romance, it's comedy. I love that genre myself.”

The actor added that while the show falls into the rom-com category, it features“layered” and“nuanced” performances from a cast that includes both established and new actors, including veteran Zeenat Aman and Ishaan Khatter, reports variety.

Talking about Lisa Mishra, she is best known for her reprise version of the song Tareefan in the 2018 Indian film Veere Di Wedding. She has worked on songs like 'The Wakhra Song' from the 2019 film Judgementall Hai Kya, 'Nadaaniyaan' in the film The Sky Is Pink and also 'Chandigarh Mein' from Good Newwz.

She debuted as an actress in the series Call Me Bae starring Ananya Panday.