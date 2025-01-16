DPRK Condemns Recent Military Provocations By U.S., Its Allies
1/16/2025 10:47:51 PM
PYONGYANG, Jan 17 (NNN-KCNA) – The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), condemned the recent military provocations by the United States and its allies, and clarified its stance of exercising the right to self-defence, in response, state media said today, citing a press statement by the country's Foreign Ministry.
The statement denounced the U.S. military moves this month, of sending strategic reconnaissance planes and strategic bombers over the Korean Peninsula, as well as, holding a trilateral air drill with Japan and South Korea, and a joint air live firing drill with South Korea.
The U.S. political and military provocations are“the direct root cause of inciting the danger of armed conflict and disturbing regional stability,” the statement said.
The statement expressed serious concern over the provocations and reiterated the DPRK's stance of“more intensively” exercising the right to self-defence, to protect its sovereign rights and security interests.– NNN-KCNA
