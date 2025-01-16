Italy Prepares 11Th Package Of Support For Ukraine - Zelensky
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The President of Ukraine said that Italy is preparing a new - already the 11th - support package for our country.
Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a video messag , Ukrinform reports.
“I had a meeting with the Italian Minister of Defense, and I am grateful to Italy for all the support provided to our country and our people. We talked about what we can do together in the future, first of all, air defense. We also discussed joint production. We need to add jobs for our people in Europe and technological results,” the President said.
The Head of State clarified that Italy was preparing the 11th package of support for Ukraine.
As reported, on January 16, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto arrived on an official visit to Ukraine.
