FM: We See Certain Problems In Russian Economy, We Need To Make Them Trends

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Foreign Andrii Sybiha has emphasized the need to strengthen sanctions to further weaken Russia's economy, which is already showing signs of“certain problems.”

The head of Ukrainian said this at a joint press with Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The foreign minister agreed with his Dutch counterpart that the sanctions imposed on Russia are effective and called for further strengthening of the sanctions policy.

“We also see signs of certain turbulence in the Russian economy, despite the bravura statements that the Russian economy has coped. No, it is not. And it is very important that together with our European and American colleagues we really raise the price of war, the price of aggression for Russia and make these manifestations of certain problems in the Russian economy a trend, so that it is subject to more and more destruction,” Sybiha said.

He added that this is a consequence of Russian aggression, and Russia has to pay for it.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in Warsaw that Ukraine expects a strong 16th package of sanctions against Russia in February.