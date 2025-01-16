Biomedical Stock Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) Makes NASDAQ TOP Gainer List On UAE Ministry Of Health And Prevention Approval

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas for stock traders, including biotech and medical reports on trading and news for Biomerica, Inc.(Nasdaq: BMRA ), a global biomedical company that develops, patents, manufactures and markets advanced diagnostic and therapeutic products used at the point-of-care (in home and in physicians' offices) and in hospital/clinical laboratories for detection and/or of medical conditions and diseases.

The stock makes the top gainers list on news today, currently trading at$ 0.6350, up 0.2968, gaining 87.3198% on volume of over 369 Million shares. The stock has a day's high of $1.27.

The Company today announced that its Fortel® Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Screening Test has received approval from the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP).

The Fortel® PSA Screening Test is a user-friendly diagnostic tool that provides accurate results in just 10 minutes using a simple finger-prick blood sample. By measuring elevated PSA levels, a recognized early marker of prostate disease, the test can enable early detection of prostate cancer and other prostate-related conditions. This rapid and accessible approach aims to enhance proactive health management, reduce the burden on healthcare systems, and improve patient outcomes.

Strategic Expansion in the Middle East

This milestone approval is part of Biomerica's strategic initiative to expand its footprint in the Middle East, where prostate cancer is increasingly recognized as a critical public health concern. Building on its success in the region with the EZ Detect Colon Disease At-Home Screening Test, which received government insurance reimbursement in Dubai, Biomerica is working to replicating this achievement with the Fortel® PSA test. The Company has established partnerships with leading distributors and secured key regulatory approvals to make early cancer detection more accessible to patients in the region.

Proven Performance

The Fortel® PSA test has demonstrated outstanding performance in rigorous evaluations:

A study reported 100% sensitivity, 95% specificity, and 97.5% accuracy, aligning with laboratory reference methods.

Research conducted at the Faculty of Medicine, Ain Shams University in Egypt, further validated the test's effectiveness, achieving 97.2% sensitivity, 96.2% specificity, and 96.7% accuracy.

These results highlight the Fortel® PSA test as a reliable and efficient tool for early detection.

The Growing Global and Regional Impact of Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men worldwide, with 1.4 million new cases diagnosed and 375,000 deaths reported globally in 20201. Alarmingly, one new case is diagnosed every two minutes2. While extensive research and advancements in early detection have been made in Europe and North America, prostate cancer has become increasingly recognized as a significant public health challenge in the Middle East. The disease varies in prevalence and severity across different regions, age groups, ethnicities, and races and there remains a gap in comprehensive studies within the Middle East3.

Looking Ahead: Expanding Access to Life-Saving Diagnostics

Biomerica is reinforcing its commitment to expanding access to innovative diagnostic solutions in the Middle East. The company's vision remains focused on providing affordable, accurate, and accessible tools to aid in the early detection and treatment of critical diseases like prostate cancer.

