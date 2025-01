Patria Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2024 Investor Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patria (Nasdaq:PAX) announced today that it will release results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, and host a call via public webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET.

About Patria

Patria is a global alternative asset manager and industry leader in Latin America. Founded over 35 years ago, Patria has total assets under management of $44.7 billion, and offices in 13 cities on 4 continents.

Patria aims to generate attractive long-term investment returns and, through a diversified platform with strategies that include Private Equity, Infrastructure, Credit, Real Estate, Public Equities and Global Private Markets Solutions, serve as the gateway to alternative investments for both local investors in Latin America, as well as global investors. Further information is available at .

