Patria Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2024 Investor Call
Date
1/16/2025 5:11:12 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patria (Nasdaq:PAX) announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, and host a conference call via public webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET.
To register, please use the following link:
For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a webcast replay on the shareholders section of Patria's website at .
Patria distributes its earnings releases via its website and email lists. Those interested in firm updates can sign up to receive Patria press releases via email at ir-resources/email-alerts .
About Patria
Patria is a global alternative asset manager and industry leader in Latin America. Founded over 35 years ago, Patria has total assets under management of $44.7 billion, and offices in 13 cities on 4 continents.
Patria aims to generate attractive long-term investment returns and, through a diversified platform with strategies that include Private Equity, Infrastructure, Credit, Real Estate, Public Equities and Global Private Markets Solutions, serve as the gateway to alternative investments for both local investors in Latin America, as well as global investors. Further information is available at .
Contact
Patria Shareholder Relations
...
t +1 917 769 1611
MENAFN16012025004107003653ID1109099400
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.