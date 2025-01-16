Greater Haralson Chamber Recaps A Successful 2024, Exciting Opportunities Anticipated In 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Notable achievements include announcement of new CEO, major partnerships, launch of Women Observing Women initiative

WACO, GA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Greater Haralson Chamber achieved significant milestones in 2024, welcoming new businesses, launching member-focused initiatives and services, and forming strategic partnerships to create more opportunities for Haralson County. With a restructured leadership team and a sharpened organizational focus, the Chamber has positioned itself as a one-stop shop for business needs and laid the foundation for continued success in 2025.On Sept. 10, Tara Chapman became President/CEO of the Greater Haralson Chamber following Eric McDonald's transition to Georgia Power. Chapman brings 10 years of experience as Chief Operating Officer and is ready to lead the Chamber into 2025. On Sept. 26, Gabby Pearson joined as Director of Member and Investor Relations, bringing her marketing and business development background to strengthen member relationships and attract sponsors.In 2024, the Chamber hosted more than 10 ribbon cuttings for local businesses, including Real South Realty, Brick Woods Venue on the Square, Sparrow on the Square, Beard & Barrel Barbershop, Monterrey Mexican Grill & Bar, Bremen Executive Suites, Use IT 365, Deb's Delights Bakery, Juniper Lane and Teal Barn Company.The Chamber organized several key events, including the“Denim and Diamonds” Annual Meeting at Muse Farms, where Eric McDonald received the 10 Year Service Award. The Junior Chamber and local leaders traveled to the Georgia Capitol for Haralson County Day on March 14. The Housing Market Update Membership Luncheon on April 18, sponsored by the West Metro Board of Realtors, featured John Hunt, founder and president of MarketNsight, discussing home prices and inventory. The State of Education Membership Breakfast on Aug. 29, presented by West Georgia Technical College, included a panel of leaders such as Dr. Jerry Bell, Mr. Shannon Christian, Dr. Julie Post and Skye Entrekin.On Nov. 14, the Chamber hosted a Business After Hours event at Bremen High School, presented by Georgia Power, featuring the Be Pro Be Proud Mobile Workshop. This interactive event introduced students to skilled trades like advanced manufacturing, healthcare, and construction.The Chamber launched its Women Observing Women (WOW) initiative in April with a luncheon presented by It Is Well Healthcare featuring Amy Parrish, CMO of Rhythm Communications. The October WOW luncheon, also sponsored by It Is Well Healthcare, highlighted healthcare leaders Dr. Laura Larson, Dr. Angela Richards, Dr. Allison Key and Dr. Amy Eubanks.In addition to its events, Haralson County was selected as a 2025 PROPEL community through the UGA Carl Vinson Institute of Government, a program emphasizing economic development and strategic planning. Elizabeth Langley, the Chamber's Director of Marketing, became a Certified Real Colors Facilitator, offering members team-building training starting in 2025.For more information about the Greater Haralson Chamber, please visit or reach out to ....

