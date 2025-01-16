Newtide Development Officially Launches AI Business For Fuels And Convenience Retail Industry With Acquisition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Founded by three veterans with decades of tech and executive leadership experience

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NewTide Development, today announced it is transitioning from its incubation phase to officially launching an AI software innovation company for the industry, exclusively tailored to build solutions that solve the challenges of the fuels and convenience retail markets.

Led by industry veterans Doug Haugh, Vladimir Collak and Brandon Huff, NewTide is the first scalable enterprise agentic AI company to specialize its services within the energy and convenience retail industry.

NewTide creates industry focused AI agents that work in a proprietary fashion with customers' current technology to solve supply, trading, logistics, procurement, accounting, merchandising and retail operations challenges.

NewTide has acquired Talentr Solutions, an innovation lab that provides AI solutions for organizations ranging from Fortune 100 to startups. Led by Vladimir (Vlad) Collak, he will assume the CEO role for NewTide. Prior to Collak's role as founder and CEO of Talentr, he was a VP of Engineering for PDI Technologies and previously a cofounder and CEO of Ceremity. Ceremity was acquired by PDI in 2018. He was a member of the Forbes Technology Council.

Doug Haugh serves as Founder and Chairman and Brandon Huff is Chief Product Officer of NewTide. Together with Collak, they are innovators, entrepreneurs and technologists who have a combined 75 years in the energy and convenience retail industry.

"Since 2023 we have been quietly building the foundation, vision and organizational structure for NewTide AI, and are now ready to launch for additional customers. What makes us different is we intimately know the fuels and convenience retail industry and we work securely with customers' existing data and technology to build innovative and cutting-edge AI solutions that will help them solve challenges, reduce costs, add efficiencies and gain a competitive advantage," said Doug Haugh, Chairman of NewTide.

Haugh has more than 30 years of executive leadership experience in the oil and gas business. He serves as an Independent Director at Ergon, is a Board Director at BioBlend Renewable Resources and Chairman of the Board for TRUX. Previously, he served as President of Parkland USA and grew earnings by 10x and completed 20 acquisitions in less than four years, growing the business from 300 to 3,000 employees across 16 states.

Brandon Huff is an international technology executive and marketplace product leader with more than 20 years' experience, who previously served as SVP Fuel and Data Products and President of Global Operations for Titan Cloud Software. Prior to that he was cofounder and CEO of TrueFill, which was sold to Titan Cloud, and also served as CEO and Chairman of SiteFuel.

NewTide is an enterprise agentic AI company for the fuels and convenience retail industries that transforms organizational data into real business outcomes using both traditional Machine Learning and Generative AI. NewTide also provides teams, consulting, innovation lab and other services to further accelerate value delivery.

More information can be found at

Media Contact:

Laura Varn

843-371-0888

[email protected]

SOURCE NewTide Development

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED