EU Announces €120 Million Aid Package For Gaza Amid Deepening Humanitarian Crisis

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Brussels / PNN/

The European Commission has unveiled a new €120 million aid package for Gaza as part of its enduring commitment to support Palestinians in need, especially in light of recent developments in the region. This latest contribution brings the EU's total humanitarian assistance to Gaza to over €450 million since 2023, alongside the EU Air Bridge Flights that have delivered more than 3,800 tonnes of aid to the region.

The aid package aims to address the critical needs of Palestinians in Gaza, who face acute challenges due to ongoing conflict and displacement. According to the European Commission, the funds will support key areas, including Food assistance to combat severe food insecurity and malnutrition in addition to healthcare support to sustain medical facilities and provide essential supplies & Water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH)

The funds will support also services to ensure access to clean water and sanitation and Shelter assistance for displaced populations requiring safe accommodation & Protection services to safeguard the dignity and safety of vulnerable groups.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the importance of continued international support.“The ceasefire and hostage release agreement offers hope the region desperately needed. But the humanitarian situation remains grim in Gaza. Europe will channel €120 millions of aid in 2025, alongside tons of in-kind aid, to keep supporting Palestinians.”

Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness, and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib echoed the sentiment, highlighting the urgency of unhindered access for humanitarian efforts.“The ceasefire allows the seed of hope to grow in Gaza. But our work for the Palestinian people is far from over. Safe, sustained, and unimpeded humanitarian access is urgently needed. This new aid package will help address the most pressing needs, including food security, shelter, and healthcare. We will work closely with our partners to ensure that our assistance reaches those who need it most.”

The EU has been actively supporting humanitarian organisations operating in Gaza and the West Bank, despite significant access challenges and security risks. Many aid operations have been forced to scale back due to the volatile situation, leaving critical needs unmet.

To bolster humanitarian efforts, the EU launched a Humanitarian Air Bridge operation, facilitating over 60 flights that delivered more than 3,800 tonnes of aid. These shipments included essential supplies from EU-owned stockpiles, contributions from Member States, and donations from humanitarian partners.

As Gaza faces one of its most severe humanitarian crises in recent history, the EU reiterates its commitment to providing life-saving assistance and advocating for sustained humanitarian access to ensure aid reaches the most vulnerable populations.