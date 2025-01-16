Kuwaiti Gen. Consul, Lombardy Govt. Head Discuss Boosting Commercial Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait General Consul in the Italian city of Milan, Jaber Duaij Al-Malek Al-Sabah, on Thursday held talks with the President of the Lombardy Regional Government, Attilio Fontana, on boosting commercial and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

The Kuwaiti General Consulate in Milan said in a statement that the two sides, during a meeting, discussed mutual cooperation at diverse levels and issues of common interest.

The statement quoted the Kuwaiti as affirming significance of the ties between the State of Kuwait and Lombardy, expressing readiness to elevate the level of these relations to the highest level possible. He also lauded the president of the regional government for his efforts to attain progress and development in the area.

Fontana, for his part, expressed admiration of the Kuwaiti General Consulate in boosting the bonds of friendship and cooperation, manifesting identical sentiments toward Kuwait's continuous support for the region in various spheres.

In the end of the meeting, the two sides noted necessity to maintain the dialogue and coordination to attain the joint objectives and cement the partnership. (end)

