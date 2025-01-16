Fashion, Culture, And Elegance At 'The Ramadan Edit' In Doha On Feb 1

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Influencers, designers, and fashion lovers were treated to an exclusive soft launch of 'The Ramadan Edit', a fashion set to become the ultimate shopping destination of the season.

The organiser, X28 Events and Exhibitions, hosted a glamorous evening with a sneak peek into what will unfold on February 1, 2025 when the exhibition makes a grand return to Doha. From elegant designer wear to exquisite jewellery and lifestyle pieces, the Ramadan Edit will be a celebration of culture, style, and fashion tailored for the holy month celebrations.

A fashion show during the soft launch of 'The Ramadan Edit' on January 15, 2025.



Speaking to The Peninsula on the sideline of the pre-launch, Sana Jassim, Founder of X28 Events, said: "We're extremely thrilled to be here tonight at Sora, Park Hyatt Hotel, as we announce the upcoming Ramadan Edit exhibition. This year, we're bringing together collections from some of the top designers across Qatar, India, and Pakistan.”

In collaboration with Modista, Ramadan Edit will feature a dynamic mix of returning designers and debuting talents, offering an unparalleled shopping experience for those looking to elevate their wardrobe. Fashion enthusiasts will have an opportunity to connect with their favourite designers, discover new labels, and shop for the season's most coveted pieces.

With just two weeks to go before the exhibition opens its doors, Jassim further said: "We're very excited! We look forward to seeing everyone. This one day event will offer designer wears from dozens of fashion brands, all presenting unique and elegant outfits for Ramadan. It's time to do some shopping next month!"

Mark your calendars for February 1, 2025-The Ramadan Edit awaits at Marriott Marquis City Center Doha, from 11am to 10pm. Don't miss out on the chance to discover exclusive collections and indulge in a day of luxurious shopping and celebration.